Pueblo levee murals get a makeover in bid to reclaim Guinness World Record

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo's Arkansas River levee murals are getting a makeover as part of a continued effort to reclaim a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous mural.

Missy Luna is one of the artists adding to the project, and she's doing it while rappelling down the levee wall at a 45-degree angle.

"You have to go down on a rope. That was my biggest fear," Luna said.

Listen to Missy Luna's story in the video player below.

Despite the hot concrete beneath her feet, Luna said the experience is worth it.

"It's very peaceful, and it's so cathartic to sit out here and paint," Luna said.

Luna is painting the historic State Hospital Heat Plant, broken windows and all.

"My favorite part of it, oddly, is the broken windows, and that's one of the first things I painted," Luna said.

Luna works as a mental health supervisor at the nearby San Carlos Correctional Facility. She said she hopes her painting captures the details she's grown to love about the structure.

"I wondered if they noticed the things that I noticed, like in the winter when the winter sun shines orange on the smokestack and on the broken glass and on the bricks," Luna said.

For Luna, the mural is more than an art project. It's a love letter to Pueblo, and to all Colorado state employees, one she believes will outlast her.

"My work at the prison is not going to go down in history, um, but this is going to go down in history. This will be here when my grandchildren are here," Luna said.

The scale of the project is not lost on her, either.

"It's very moving to me to be able to put something down that the whole city can see," Luna said.

KOAA News5

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