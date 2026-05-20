Pueblo investing $2 million in road paving projects downtown and on the north side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo is investing $2 million into road paving projects this year, with work planned for several streets downtown and on the north side of the city.

The main projects for Pueblo Public Works include Sixth and Court streets downtown, and parts of 29th, Elizabeth, and High streets on the north side of Pueblo.

Andrew Hayes, the head of Pueblo Public Works, said the department has a system for deciding which roads get paved.

"The prioritization of roads is based on a couple of factors condition generally and traffic impacts, right? Um, so there's limited resources to go around for all the roads that we have, but we try to prioritize projects so that we can extend the dollars that we have to the greatest extent possible."

The city also has money set aside for emergency road repairs.

Paving season in Pueblo usually ends around the end of October.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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