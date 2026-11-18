PUEBLO, Colo. — A note posted on the front door of Grand Avenue Dental in Pueblo carries a stark warning: the office may be forced to close.

The message comes as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis proposes eliminating the Medicaid adult dental benefit as part of broader Medicaid cuts aimed at reining in the state's budget.

"Our phones just rang off the hook with just concern and, and just so upset and fear," said dental hygienist and founder of community dental outreach, Michelle Vacha.

Vacha says she hopes her patients don't lose critical care. Awards displayed in her office reflect her commitment to low-cost dental care for underserved communities, and a large portion of her patients rely on Medicaid to pay for treatment. Many drive dozens of miles to access her affordable services.

"The poorest of the poor are our greatest supporters," Vacha said.

Polis has argued the cuts are necessary to protect other areas of the state budget.

"Without changes, Medicaid costs really threaten the rest of the budget. There's no money left for education or roads or anything else," Polis said.

Patient Violet Westerman, who has been coming to Grand Avenue Dental for a couple of years, says the elderly population cannot afford to lose access to the office.

"My parents, being on the poor side, have lost their teeth, so now they're on dentures, and this is something my husband and I don't wanna go through," Westerman said.

Vacha also raised concerns about what happens to patients who can no longer access dental care through her office.

"The emergency departments aren't equipped to handle dental, you know, and so all they could do is write a prescription of pain meds and antibiotics," she said.

Despite the uncertainty, Vacha says she is not ready to give up the fight.

"I will be seen in the Capitol, so, uh, watch out," Vacha said.

"Our smiles are one of the biggest things to help bring everybody through," adds Westerman.