Pueblo County District 3 commissioner race remains too close to call with under 1,000-vote margin

PUEBLO, Colo. — The race for Pueblo County's District 3 commissioner seat remains undecided, with Democrat Angela Giron holding an 810-vote lead over Republican incumbent Zach Swearingen and more than 1,000 ballots still to be counted.

Giron spoke about what a potential victory would mean.

"We really believe that Pueblo comes from democratic values," Giron said.

Swearingen, who was elected Pueblo County Commissioner in 2022 and is serving his first term, released a statement on the ongoing count.

"There are still ballots that need to be counted. We must allow the election process to run its course and ensure every eligible vote is counted. Thank you for your patience, confidence, and continued support. Pueblo County is my priority, and that work continues," Swearingen said.

Giron added that she remains optimistic but focused on accountability.

"There's still time to see what happens. But man, we are, we are very enthusiastic," Giron said.

"You gotta hold us accountable to what we said on this campaign trail," she said.

If elected, Giron would be returning to public office for the first time since 2013, when she was recalled from the Colorado State Senate over her support of gun control legislation. She reflected on the difference between that recall election and the current race.

"We got one day to vote, an odd day in September, we had 35% turnout, and here we're probably gonna get 65% or more turnout. So now we really know a better idea about what our constituents and the people of Pueblo County want," Giron said.

The county estimates 1,036 ballots remain to be tabulated.