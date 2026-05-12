Pueblo County childcare study launches with $20K grant to gather community input

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has received $20,000 in grant funding to study childcare challenges across Pueblo County, gathering input from families, employers and community members to help shape solutions at the local and state level.

The funding comes through the Child Care Access Alliance, a statewide partnership launched by the following:



Colorado Chamber Foundation

Gary Community Ventures

Executives Partnering to Invest in Children (EPIC)

The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce is one of seven chambers of commerce selected through the application and review process.

Duane Nava, President and CEO of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is honored to be selected.

"This grant allows us to take a meaningful step toward understanding and addressing the childcare challenges facing families and employers across Pueblo County," said Nava. "Access to affordable, reliable childcare is essential to a strong workforce and a healthy local economy. We're proud to partner with the Child Care Access Alliance to identify solutions that support our businesses, working parents, and the long-term vitality of our community."

The chamber and its partners, the Pueblo Communities that Care Coalition and the Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce, will conduct employer surveys, interviews and community gatherings to assess the local impact of insufficient affordable childcare and identify strategies to address it.

At Southside Children's Center, one of Pueblo's local daycare facilities, parents and providers are already voicing what they hope the study will address.

Josette Rusk runs Southside Children's Center and said she understands the unique challenges facilities like hers face.

"We're facing a lot of licensing requirements," said Rusk. "We're facing a lot of, you know, employees that, you know, need those certifications."

Brett Robinson, a father of 11, said he wants to see safety improvements made.

"Unfortunately, with the way society is today, there are some safety upgrades that could be done to help the staff here and to help protect the kids," said Robinson.

Chelsea Meier, a mother who uses the center, said she is asking for more accessibility.

"Whether it be safety or, you know, just making it more affordable for people like us who don't always have the extra help," said Meier.

Other community members raised concerns about long-term support for affordable childcare and about providing providers with the resources to retain staff and deliver consistent care.

Following the assessment, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and its partners will develop a regional report that will do the following:



outlining the local childcare landscape

highlighting key findings from employer surveys

recommending solutions, including employer-led actions, local and statewide policy opportunities

Regional insights will contribute to a comprehensive statewide report. The chamber's work is expected to conclude by spring 2027, with the statewide report to follow.

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