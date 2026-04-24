Pueblo County approves new commercial truck restrictions near Vineland schools to improve student safety

VINELAND, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Board of County Commissioners approved a measure to restrict commercial trucks and semis on 36th Lane near Vineland Middle and Elementary Schools during drop-off and pick-up times.

For nearly a decade, parents and neighbors have fought for safety restrictions on the residential street, which is heavily used by commercial vehicles, including those hauling gravel from a nearby pit.

Wendi Kern is one of many residents who have been fighting for the safety of nearby schoolchildren.

"I’ve actually calculated 100 trucks in an hour going up and down the road," said Kern. "When the parents were all parked out here to drop off and pick up... they would just bypass them and drive right around them.”

The new resolution establishes time-of-day restrictions on commercial haul vehicle traffic on 36th Lane between U.S. Highway 50 and South Road.

"It also applies on school days only between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., and 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.," said Pueblo County Commissioner Miles Lucero at a meeting last week.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office can issue citations of up to $1,000 to violators.

"You gotta believe in what you do, and you gotta fight for what you do," said Kern.

Multiple agencies and businesses will be informed of the change in the coming days. Pueblo County Public Works is expected to place signage related to the ordinance along the roadway soon.

You can read a statement from Commissioner Lucero below:

“This resolution is all about kids getting to and from school safely. Advocates and families in Vineland have raised this concern for years, and I’m proud to push to finally make progress on their behalf. Keeping our kids safe should always be our first priority as community leaders.” Pueblo County Commissioner Miles Lucero

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