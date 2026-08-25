Pueblo City Council votes on four tax-hike ordinances

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo City Council voted on four separate ordinances that would increase sales and use taxes by 0.25% to fund four different services.

Each ordinance would use the tax collected from eligible electors to fund separate services.

One ordinance would help fund City Parks and Recreation and a second for roads and related infrastructure.

The third ordinance would help fund non‑profit entities and key contractual entities, and the fourth would help fund the Department of Fire and Technology Related to Public Safety.

A yes vote from council would have advanced the ordinances to the citywide ballot this November.

On Monday night, council voted to pass just one of the four ordinances.

A 0.25% sales and use tax rate increase for Fire and Technology Related to Public Safety passed 5-2.

The three other ordinances all failed 4-3 and will not appear on November's ballot. Including a vote on funding the Leanardo Davinci Museum was postponed until September 14.

KOAA News5

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