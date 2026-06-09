Pueblo City Council indefinitely tables memorandum of understanding regarding Project Falcon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A large crowd gathered at Pueblo's City Council meeting as members addressed the future of Project Falcon. This multimillion-dollar development plan was paused on Friday by the company.



Watch News5's coverage of the plan being paused below:

The company cited "divisiveness in the community" as the reason for the pause.

Many attendees and council members linked that divisiveness to a Thursday press conference by Mayor Heather Graham, in which she demanded more transparency in the deal before giving her approval.



Watch News5's coverage of the press conference below:

Wendi Kern was among those in attendance on Monday.

"I'm for it, but I think there are some things that really need to be looked at," said Kern.

Monday was supposed to be the first reading of a memorandum of understanding between Pueblo and the corporation behind Project Falcon. Instead, the ordinance was pulled at Project Falcon's request and tabled indefinitely.

Many city councilmembers voiced their support for the project. Pueblo City Council President Mark Aliff said the company's decision to pause Project Falcon does not mean the deal is off or dead.

Concerned citizen Bret Verna expressed concern that a pause could do irreversible damage.

"If we don't put one foot in front of the other and keep the direction going, well, they might decide to quit walking. That's happened to us a time or two," said Verna.

Not all in attendance shared that concern. Kern questioned whether the company was driving the process.

"These big companies come in, and they see our weakness here in Pueblo, and they take advantage of that, and maybe they're pulling out,... but I think they're guiding the horses; we're not," said Kern.

The company behind Project Falcon has not been publicly identified. Mayor Heather Graham told me Thursday that the project is a tissue manufacturing facility that would have been placed across from the St. Charles Reservoir.

When asked on Thursday whether she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and whether she violated it by revealing what the company manufactures, Mayor Graham responded directly.

"Yes, I signed an NDA. No, I did not violate it.” said Mayor Graham.

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