Preparations underway for Fiesta Queen Scholarship Pageant

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Excitement is building in Pueblo as contestants prepare to take the stage for the 59th annual Colorado State Fair Fiesta Pageant, a longstanding tradition that celebrates Hispanic culture, leadership and academic achievement while awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships to young women from across Colorado.

This year’s pageant will feature 16 contestants competing for the title of Fiesta Queen and a share of $15,000 in scholarship funding.

Organizers say the event represents months of preparation and hard work for the participants, many of whom have spent the summer rehearsing and developing skills that extend far beyond the stage.

“The girls have been practicing for the past three months, and they’re super excited,” said Alicia Jimenez, Chair of the Colorado State Fair Fiesta Committee Pageant. “I’m excited because we get to award scholarships to five lucky contestants, which is $15,000 in total.”

The Fiesta Queen will receive a $5,500 scholarship, while additional awards will be presented to the first attendant, second attendant, third attendant and Miss Congeniality.

According to organizers, the scholarships are paid directly toward recipients’ education and are intended to help ease the financial burden of college tuition.

“For them to receive this scholarship, it helps them go into secondary school,” said Jimenez. “The excitement that I see from these young women to even get this award is so heartwarming.”

Susan Huertas, President of the Colorado State Fair Fiesta Committee, said the impact of the scholarships often extends well beyond pageant night.

“All these young ladies are pursuing continuing their education,” said Huertas. “Our past queens could give us stories about what they’ve used their scholarships for and how appreciative they are for the Fiesta Committee and all that we do.”

In addition to the committee’s scholarship awards, Huertas said Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo and Pueblo Community College will each provide an additional $1,000 scholarship to a contestant who chooses to attend their institution.

Most of this year’s contestants come from Pueblo, though several represent communities from elsewhere in Colorado.

To qualify, applicants must meet a series of requirements, including the following:



maintaining at least a 3.0 grade-point average

submitting official transcripts and letters of recommendation

enrolling in post-secondary education



Contestants also compete in the following:



interviews

speeches

talent presentations

evening gown competitions

impromptu speaking events

Organizers say the pageant is designed to develop confidence, communication skills and leadership abilities while celebrating Hispanic heritage.

“Public speaking is a huge skill,” said Jimenez. “It helps them with stage presence and helps them stand in front of the community when we need them to represent the Fiesta Committee.”

Contestants have spent weeks rehearsing choreography, practicing speeches and refining their presentation skills. Beyond the competition itself, Jimenez said many participants leave the program with lasting friendships.

“When you walk into this competition, you have a friend,” she said. “When you leave this competition, you have multiple friends.”

Huertas described this year’s group as energetic, accomplished and deeply involved in their schools and communities.

“These girls are very delightful,” she said. “They’re beautiful, they’re smart. They’re the full package.”

The winners will spend the next year serving as ambassadors for the Fiesta Committee, making appearances at the following:



community events

church festivals

car shows

parades

other celebrations throughout southern Colorado

Their schedule will also include Rocheda Fiesta in August and Fiesta Day during the Colorado State Fair in September, where they will be introduced to fairgoers and participate in festivities across the fairgrounds.

As organizers put the finishing touches on this year’s pageant, they are already looking ahead to a major milestone. The 2026 event marks the 59th year of the competition, setting the stage for a 60th anniversary celebration next year.

“This is our 59th year celebrating our pageant,” said Huertas. “Next year is our 60th year, so we’ll be planning something big for that.”

For now, the focus remains on the contestants preparing to take the stage and compete for scholarships that could help shape their futures.

“No matter what, they’re all queens," said Jimenez.

The pageant will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event will take place at Hoag Hall at CSU Pueblo.

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