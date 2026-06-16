Parent raises concerns over use of Bible verses in middle school classroom

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A parent of a student at Craver Middle School is raising concerns about the use of Bible verses in a seventh-grade class, alleging her daughter was required to complete assignments involving scripture for credit despite the family's religious objections.

According to the parent, the issue began at the start of her daughter's seventh-grade year when the history teacher introduced daily "bell ringer" exercises.

Students were asked to do the following:



copy quotes displayed on the board

reflect on their meaning

create a question about the quote,

answer that question in writing



While some of the quotes reportedly came from books or students, the parent said others were Bible verses.

The family, who identify as Norse pagans, objected.

"We don't believe in having our child write down Bible verses for credit," said the parent. "It goes against our belief system."

The parent said she contacted the school's principal early in the school year and explained that the family was not Christian and did not agree with the Bible-related portion of the classroom exercises.

According to the parent, the principal assured her that the issue would be addressed, that the teacher would be spoken to and her daughter would not be penalized academically for declining to participate.

However, the parent alleges the assignments continued later in the school year.

She recalled receiving a phone call from her daughter, who was upset after another Bible verse was used in class.

"She was near tears because she knew she was going to get in trouble for not writing down the Bible verse," said the parent.

The parent described her daughter as a high-achieving student who maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout the school year and was a member of the National Junior Honor Society.

Although the point deductions did not ultimately affect her overall academic standing, the parent said the issue was about principle rather than grades.

Following a second meeting with the principal, the parent said she was referred to the district's student services director.

During that conversation, she challenged the idea that Bible verses could be assigned for credit when they were not directly connected to the day's curriculum.

According to the parent, the director later informed her that an investigation had confirmed a classroom violation had occurred, but said no additional details could be shared because the matter involved personnel issues.

The parent said she asked how the district planned to ensure that similar incidents would not happen again, particularly because another of her children will soon attend the school.

She said she was told she would have to trust that the matter had been handled appropriately.

Frustrated by what she describes as a lack of transparency, the parent said she later contacted the superintendent but had not received a response by the time of the interview.

At the heart of the dispute, the parent said, is the issue of religious freedom. She emphasized that she has no objection to students learning about Christianity or other religions when the material is relevant to the curriculum.

Her concern, she said, is that students were allegedly required to personally engage with and reflect upon Bible verses outside the context of a lesson.

The experience, she said, left her daughter feeling singled out because of the family's religious beliefs. According to the parent, being told she would lose points for refusing to participate made the situation even more troubling.

The parent also raised broader concerns about the school's administration, claiming she has spoken with other parents who are reluctant to voice complaints publicly because they fear possible repercussions for their children.

She alleged some families have reported negative experiences involving teachers and administrators, but have chosen not to come forward. Those claims have not been independently verified.

Despite her frustrations, the parent said her goal is not to have the teacher fired, or otherwise punished.

Instead, she said she wants assurance that all students, regardless of their faith background, can attend class without feeling pressured to participate in religious activities that conflict with their beliefs.

"Our goal is not to get him in trouble or fired," said the parent. "We just want him to do right by all the students and not make them feel singled out or uncomfortable in class."

I reached out to Pueblo County School District 70, who told me the teacher is still employed at the school.

The parent told me she does have a meeting scheduled with the Superintendent for Tuesday morning to work out a potential remedy.

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