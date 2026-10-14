Neighbors raise concern over 'weak' barrier between I-25 and homes

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Residents in Pueblo’s Bessemer neighborhood are raising concerns about vehicle and property safety after the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) repaired a damaged chain-link fence separating homes from Interstate 25.

The fence was knocked down by what CDOT described as a likely errant driver on the city side of the interstate.

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Crews later patched the damaged section after obtaining the necessary materials, but neighbors say the repair does not provide enough protection for the homes just feet from the busy highway.

Marty Harvey, a Bessemer resident who previously expressed concern about a hole in the fence, said she worries a vehicle could leave the roadway and strike nearby homes.

“It’s like they threw up paper towels or Kleenex. This is not fixing the problem,” Harvey said of the repair. “This is not going to stop a car. This is not going to stop a semi.”

The homes sit close to southbound I-25, along the 2400 block of East Evans Avenue, with a narrow alley separating the residential properties from the interstate. Harvey said the limited space leaves little room for error if a driver loses control.

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“CDOT needs to come down here for themselves. Stand where I’m standing,” Harvey said. “This alley is probably only 10 ft wide, so you’ve got less than 20 ft before you hit houses.”

Harvey’s neighbor and friend, Cindy, said she appreciates that CDOT responded to the damaged fence but believes a more substantial safety measure is needed.

“I’m grateful they did come up and put a temporary solution on it,” Cindy said. “We need a sound barrier. We need a little bit more cushion for safety reasons, and it’s just a hazard that needs to be addressed.”

When asked whether the agency plans to install a more secure barrier or sound wall along that section of I-25, CDOT said there are currently no plans to do so.

“At this time, there are no plans to install a sound wall along this stretch of I-25 in Pueblo,” the agency said.

The response has done little to ease residents’ concerns, particularly as traffic continues moving along the interstate in close proximity to their homes.

Harvey said she does not feel safe living so close to the highway, noting that distracted driving and poor weather conditions can increase the risks.

“You never know,” she said.

For residents, the repaired fence is a temporary fix to what they see as a larger safety issue. They want transportation officials to evaluate the narrow space between the interstate and their homes and consider additional protection.

“An accident is just waiting,” Harvey said. “It’s a matter of when.”

For now, the chain-link fence has been repaired, but residents say they remain concerned about whether it would offer meaningful protection if another vehicle leaves the roadway.

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