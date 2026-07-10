Mercy Chefs brings hot meals to Pueblo residents displaced by the Aspen Acres Fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Mercy Chefs is distributing free meals throughout Pueblo as displacement continues due to the Aspen Acres Fire.

The volunteer organization began serving food within a day of arriving in the city.

"We came here Wednesday, and now we're already pushing out food just one day later, which is amazing," says Molly MacDonald, Volunteer Coordinator with Mercy Chefs.

The group is preparing what it calls chef-quality meals to nourish anyone affected by the fires.

"What you see is a well-crafted 4-to-5-profile meal," says MacDonald. "Whether that's a person who might have struggled through losing things through fires or whether it's a first responder or a volunteer helping out, we're here to feed those.”

Meals are being distributed at Fellowship of the Rockies.

Mercy Chefs is working to establish partnerships to get meals into heavily affected neighborhoods, but right now, the Fellowship of the Rockies is their only distribution point

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and dinner is served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Matthew Hernandez has been relying on the meals since Mercy Chefs arrived. His property outside of Beulah was destroyed in the fire.

"The fire destroyed everything I have," Hernandez said.

He said the free cooked meals have made a difference.

"Delicious. It's great, and lots of it. You just need one plate, and it fills me," Hernandez said.

Senior Pastor at Fellowship of the Rockies, Charlie Jones, said the need among those affected goes beyond just hunger.

"The need is great emotionally, physically, financially, and so there's a piece that we can fit into by preparing a meal, serving a meal.”

The organization said it plans to remain in Pueblo for at least the next 10 days as the community begins a recovery expected to last months.

"This place has really helped out," Hernandez said.

If you are interested in signing up, Mercy Chefs says they are actively looking for more volunteers.

Visit their website for more information if you wish to sign up.

KOAA News5

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A look inside the Aspen Acres Fire zone A firsthand look inside the Aspen Acres Fire burn scar shows the random nature of the fire's destruction. It's Just Random': A Look Inside the Aspen Acres Fire Zone

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