Lighting coming to Arkansas River Trail aims to boost public safety

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Solar-powered lights are being installed along Pueblo's Arkansas River Trail, a project the city says will improve public safety and expand access to one of the area's most popular recreation corridors.

112 solar-powered lights are being installed along the trail from Wild Horse Creek to Runyon Lake.

The $494,141 project, which includes $381,552 for lights and poles and $112,589 for installation, is funded by a state public safety grant and is being completed in a single phase.

Minor delays were encountered due to a change in installation methods that required additional materials, but the project remains on schedule.

Crews anticipate the work will be complete on Friday, May 29.

The Arkansas River Trail has long been a hotspot for recreation. Runners, bikers and walkers frequent the path, which runs along Pueblo's levee murals. But, trail users say activity after dark can feel limited.

"I don't think a lot of people do that after dark," says Lonnie, an avid bike rider.

The installation comes two months after Jose Nunez was found in the Arkansas River just off the trail.



Watch News5's coverage of Nunez's death below:

"I think since they've had the death here, I think people are a little bit more leery of, you know, how did he die and when did he die and did anybody know him, and it was kind of scary," says Pam Collins, who enjoys walking along the trail.

The city says the lights are designed with access and public safety in mind and will help deter crime in the area. Trail users have welcomed the changes.

"Anything they can do to improve the trail here would be fantastic," says Lonnie.

"To have it lit is pretty helpful, especially if you're walking on that side because... there's still some uneven terrain," added Collins.

Pushback to the construction exists online. Some have commented that they believe the addition of lightposts is anti-homeless. Others believe they are easy targets for vandalism.

Still, many trail users see the project as a net gain for the community.

"It can only be a positive to add lighting to this trail and get even more usage out of it," Lonnie tells me.

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