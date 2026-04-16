Lake Pueblo water levels are receding due to low snowpack

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Lake Pueblo is facing receding water levels following a historically low snowpack this past winter, prompting state officials and boaters to urge caution on the water.

The man-made reservoir, used for water storage, is considered a treasure for Pueblo. However, the lack of runoff means the lake will not fill up as it normally does.

"They fluctuate, of course, you know, normally we get the runoff, and it fills up, which isn't going to happen this year," says Bill Donahue, a regular boater on the lake.

Water depth levels recorded by the South Marina Shore team stood at roughly 4,880 feet one year ago. Now, those levels were recently recorded at 4,873 feet. That depth could lessen by several more feet as the spring and summer progress.

"It's nature's course, and it just means you're going to have to be more cautious," says John Zondlo, another boater.

The lower elevation is exposing new obstacles and changing the landscape of the lake.

"There’s some spots on the lake that have islands, and this time of year, typically, they won't be islands," says Zondlo.

Favorite spots for recreation may no longer be safe, and boaters are advised to pay close attention while navigating coves.

"Most people like going up in the coves and that sort of thing, you just gotta pay attention, you know, make sure your depth finder's working, and make sure you know where those old tree stumps are," says Donahue.

I reached out to Colorado Parks and Wildlife for perspective on the receding water.

"This past winter brought a historically low snowpack, and Lake Pueblo’s elevation is expected to decline this summer. Boaters should always expect unmarked hazards on any body of water. At Lake Pueblo and other state parks, staff mark hazards when possible, but changing lake elevations can expose new obstacles," they tell me.

Despite the current conditions, just one wet winter and its subsequent runoff can replenish the lake to a healthy depth. In the meantime, adaptation is key to a safe summer on the water.

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