PUEBLO, Colo. — A line stretched one mile down Elizabeth Street on the north side of Pueblo as more than 600 turkeys were handed out to families ahead of Thanksgiving.

What started as one man trying to give away an extra turkey on Facebook has grown into a large community tradition, drawing hundreds of cars and dozens of volunteers each year.

"The cars are lined up in here since 8 o'clock this morning to get a turkey, and the line goes clear back along the interstate," one volunteer said.

The giveaway is a partnership between outreach programs, motorcyclists, and community volunteers. Last year, the drive gave away 500 turkeys. This year, that number climbed to 600.

Susan Durga helped provide 100 of those turkeys with support from friends and family.

"They're loaded up in the truck and ready to go," Durga said.

Dozens of volunteers worked to move frozen turkeys and bags of sides from trucks to pallets to tables and into waiting cars.

"We unload the truck, and we give it to the families, and it just feels good to see people happy," one volunteer said.

For many involved, the event is about more than food: it's about giving back.

"It's time to give back to our community, and especially it's heartwarming for me," one participant said.

The sentiment was echoed by those who came to receive a turkey as well.

"Pueblo needs it, and I think it's a good cause, and we all love doing it," one recipient said.