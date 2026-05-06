How to tell if your plants survived a hard freeze and what you can do to protect them

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Local nurseries are already bringing plants inside in preparation for a hard freeze, and gardeners across the area are wondering how to tell the difference between a damaged plant and one that's beyond saving.

Inside the greenhouse at Fox's Garden Supply, plants are being moved to shelter as a hard freeze arrives.

Amanda Weidner, a horticulture specialist with the Colorado State University (CSU) Extension, knows exactly where to look when assessing whether a plant is damaged or dead. The key is to look for browning, which is a sign of dead tissue.

She caught up with News5 at Fox’s Garden Supply.

"What you're looking for is mostly the stuff on the outer edges at first," said Weidner. "It can... start to look almost see-through, like it's been doused in water, and it's getting really thin and translucent. If it's dead all the way down to the soil or even up into the stem, that's probably too much damage to make it through the season well.”

If the browning is minimal or only on the outer edges, Weidner says the plant may still be salvageable.

"Clip it out. If there's any live left, great, you're in good shape," said Weidner.

To protect plants from the cold, Weidner recommends moving them inside until temperatures return to the mid-30s. For plants already in the ground, place a cover over them using a wheelbarrow, empty pots, or a garden cart, and fasten it into place.

If those options aren't available, turn some mulch and tuck it in at the base of the plants to protect their crowns.

"Put it on there, call it good, cross your fingers, you've done what you could," said Weidner.

Sunny, warm temperatures are expected to return Thursday, making this cold snap a brief one.

___

Contact Owen Skornik-Hayes Have a story in Pueblo that we should cover? Contact your News5 Pueblo reporter, Owen Skornik-Hayes. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

Why budget flights are hard to find at Colorado Springs Airport and what's being done The shutdown of Spirit Airlines is sending ripple effects through the airline industry. Why budget flights are hard to find at Colorado Springs Airport and what's being done

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.