PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and your help is needed for Pueblo's annual free meal.

Several Pueblo groups are coming to gather to serve the annual Thanksgiving meal. It is happening on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall in downtown.

Meals will also be delivered that day.

The groups need your donations, like turkeys, ham, bulk corn, 10-pound bags of potatoes and bulk stuffing. Money donations are also accepted.

“This dinner is important because all of the resources available to certain populations are closed that day, and so this will continue to provide food services for those who might rely on those resources,” said Jerry Carter, from Colorado Springs University, Pueblo. CSU-Pueblo is one of the groups helping with the meal.

If you want to donate or volunteer your time to the deal, you can find that information here.

___

KOAA News5

Contact Owen Skornik-Hayes Have a story in Pueblo that we should cover? Contact your News5 Pueblo reporter, Owen Skornik-Hayes. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.