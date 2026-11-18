PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and your help is needed for Pueblo's annual free meal.
Several Pueblo groups are coming to gather to serve the annual Thanksgiving meal. It is happening on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall in downtown.
Meals will also be delivered that day.
The groups need your donations, like turkeys, ham, bulk corn, 10-pound bags of potatoes and bulk stuffing. Money donations are also accepted.
“This dinner is important because all of the resources available to certain populations are closed that day, and so this will continue to provide food services for those who might rely on those resources,” said Jerry Carter, from Colorado Springs University, Pueblo. CSU-Pueblo is one of the groups helping with the meal.
If you want to donate or volunteer your time to the deal, you can find that information here.
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