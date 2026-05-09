Diesel prices squeeze southern Colorado farmers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Rocky Musso has a community to feed and a tractor to drive, but lately, those rides have become quite expensive.

Per AAA, the average cost for diesel in Pueblo County is $5.42. Multiply that by 75 gallons, and the cost to fill up just one tractor comes to roughly $400.

"We're not thrilled about the prices," said Musso.

The John Deere 7210, one of the tractors used on Musso Farm, holds anywhere between 50 and 75 gallons of diesel. That’s well above the scale of the 10 to 20-gallon tanks most drivers fill at the pump.

With diesel prices well above $5 a gallon across southern Colorado, the financial weight of keeping equipment running adds up fast.

"We have folks that come and fill our big gas tanks from Rocky Ford. I just signed the ticket and closed my eyes because I don't want to see it right then and there. ...it's horrible," said Musso.

Still, whether diesel is $3 or $5, the work has to get done.

"It's a necessity for what we do, and I think that, you know, throughout the summer, we're hoping for some relief," said Musso.

To help offset rising costs, Musso said holding off on some farm operations is one strategy he's leaning on.

"We're more cautious about what we're going to do as far as usage in the field. I mean, maybe some weeds will sit, maybe some of this and that can wait," said Musso.

But customers shopping for green chiles won't see those costs reflected in prices.

"I'm not ever gonna take it out on the customer," said Musso.

Even so, Musso acknowledged the broader financial pressure bearing down on the operation.

"If we got to go up just a little bit to maintain ourselves, you know, it's not... that we're gonna make more, it's basically that we're just, we're trying to keep doing this, you know, with the fluctuation... of all the costs that are going to fertilizer, diesel, everything," said Musso.

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