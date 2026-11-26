PUEBLO, Colo. — A group of CSU-Pueblo students is turning a frightening summer into action, launching a community disaster preparedness initiative called "Be Ready Pueblo."

For students Katelyn Huskins and Rory Lewis, the motivation is personal.

"We were evacuated for 11 days over the summer," Lewis said.

"My family lives in Rye, and we had to evacuate for over 20 days," Huskins said. "This was a nightmare that kind of lives in the back of your mind."

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Students take charge in disaster preparedness

The two are part of a larger group of 13 students who spent months brainstorming ways to help Pueblo County residents prepare for future disasters.

"We wanted to come up with a new way that hadn't been already discussed or addressed by other organizations in the community to help the people who were impacted by the fire," Huskins said.

The project focuses on ways people can safely prepare for and manage disaster situations.

Over the last several months, the students have collaborated with more than 30 local organizations — including first responders — to coordinate a free educational event.

"You can expect AMR, American Red Cross; you can expect the Pueblo Fire Department," said Ariana Love, another group member.

The event is scheduled at Pueblo Community College's Student Center at 1 p.m. on Dec. 5. The first 100 people to arrive will receive a free "go-bag."

"A kit with emergency resources for you so you can grab it and go," Lewis said.

"This project is really for the community, by the community, and over 30 organizations have come to the table to donate supplies, offer to host resource booths, or teach classes, and it's eye-opening how much people care and are willing to step forward," added Huskins.

The students hope the event becomes an annual tradition, incorporating teaching sessions and expanded community collaboration.

