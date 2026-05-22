Camp Jackson property listed for $4.2M as alumni group works to keep summer camp alive

RYE, Colo. (KOAA) — A petition to save Camp Jackson has collected nearly 1,500 signatures since the YMCA of Pueblo announced the permanent closure of the popular Rye summer camp.

Now, a Zillow listing shows the property is on the market for $4.2 million, and an alumni-led group is working to buy it.

The YMCA cited declining local enrollment and rising insurance costs as the reasons for the closure, saying the financial outlook had become unsustainable.

Stephen Jackson, whose family has a long history of supporting the camp, said he was blindsided by the announcement. His grandfather began a legacy of giving to Camp Jackson.

"We've given a lot to the camp. Most recently, the dining hall that was installed about 10 years ago," Jackson said.

Jackson said neither he nor his family was consulted before the decision was made.

"We were not part of any of those conversations or even aware that there was financial difficulty with, uh, keeping Camp Jackson open. Just further disappointed that we weren't alerted or allowed to, to help potentially save the camp," Jackson said. "It's a loss to future generations to not have that camp.”

Former campers and parents of campers also shared their disappointment.

"My girls are so sad! They both went last year for the first time and were so looking forward to going each summer," one parent said.

"It's all I had to look forward to. I wanted my kids to experience it as well… knowing it won't happen is crushing," another said.

"I went every year for 5th through 8th grade, and I am so sad that it won't be around for the future," a former camper said.

As of February 2, 2026, a Zillow listing was made for the Camp Jackson property under Art Klock Real Estate, priced at $4.2 million. Neither the YMCA nor the real estate agency responded to a request for comment.

Jackson said he has been in contact with an alumni-led effort called the Pack Out Project, which is working to purchase the property.

The Pack Out Project provided a statement saying it is actively engaged with the YMCA's realtor.

"We have been in conversation with [the YMCA's] realtor about the purchase, and it is our understanding that their intention is to sell the property. We hope to collaborate with the YMCA and that they see the value in selling the property to an organization committed to carrying on the legacy," the Pack Out Project said.

Jackson said he remains cautiously optimistic.

"We're hopeful that the camp will continue on in some form," Jackson said.

KOAA News5

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