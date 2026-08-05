Benefit concert at Pueblo church to raise money for Aspen Acres Fire victims

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Hundreds of people are beginning to rebuild in southern Colorado following the Aspen Acres Fire, and a benefit concert is in the works to bring disaster relief to those affected.

Family Worship Center will host the event, featuring acclaimed singer Ryan Stevenson. All proceeds from the performance will go directly to fire victims.

Steve Aragon said the community needs an uplifting message in the wake of the disaster.

Aragon said the concert is a way for people to channel that emotion into action.

"Somewhere intrinsically, it tugs at the heartstrings, and people want to get involved. This is a way that they can do that."

Stevenson's career has spanned over two decades, with 5 songs charting on the Billboard charts.

What began as a routine concert took on new meaning when he learned of the devastation caused by the Aspen Acres Fire.

"The opportunity was presented to me to rather than just come to a concert, can we turn this into more of a benefit,” Stevenson said.

He hopes the night delivers more than music.

"If you want to be inspired and feel like your heart's lifted and your spirit's lifted, and you're just getting messages and stories of hope, and you can connect with other people. I hope that's what people get.”

Aragon said the shared experience of loss is what drives the community together.

"When you're in a community, and you're a part of a community, anything that affects the community affects you."

The performance is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at Family Worship Center.

KOAA News5

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