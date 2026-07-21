Becky Baker Foundation of Pueblo, which support families affected by breast cancer, finds new home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Becky Baker Foundation will soon have a new home after rising costs forced the nonprofit to leave its longtime location inside the Pueblo Mall.

Instead of scaling back, the organization is expanding its services to better support families affected by breast cancer across southern Colorado.

Executive Director Rick Baker said the foundation's Survivors Resource Center has operated in the mall for nearly two years through a partnership with the United Breast Cancer Foundation, which provides new merchandise for families facing breast cancer.

During its 22 months in operation, Baker said the center has distributed new clothing, household items and other essentials to more than 21,000 southern Colorado families at no cost.

"If your family's been affected by breast cancer in any way, you come and shop in our store, and everything's free," said Baker.

Baker said the foundation originally moved into the mall with the understanding that the space would be donated permanently. After changes in mall management, the nonprofit was told it would need to begin paying rent at a rate it could not afford.

"We didn't get much notice, and we just knew we weren't going to be able to pull that money together," said Baker.

News of the possible closure quickly spread on social media, prompting an outpouring of support from the community. Baker said he discouraged calls to boycott the mall, emphasizing that local small businesses there should not be blamed for the situation.

"It really has nothing to do with the mall. It was a management company that we had the issue with," said Baker.

The foundation has since secured a new location at 4012 Club Manor Drive, which is located about a mile from the mall.

The larger space will allow the organization to expand beyond its free store and offer additional support services, including an on-site therapist, a patient navigator and caregiver support groups.

Staff will also help connect families with financial assistance, transportation, food resources and other services during treatment.

"We're going to be like an all-purpose resource center for our breast cancer families," said Baker.

For many who rely on the foundation, the move means an important community resource will continue serving patients and survivors.

Bernadette Cappellucci, a breast cancer survivor, and her husband Wayne, first discovered the foundation while walking through the Pueblo Mall. They initially planned to donate, learning the store provides free items to families affected by breast cancer.

"It's a wonderful thing for the community," said Wayne Cappellucci. "People come from miles around."

Bernadette Cappellucci said she feared the resource would disappear when she learned the nonprofit might have to leave the mall.

"I was devastated about it," she said. "This place has not only been just stuff, but the people that are here. They're a true blessing."

She said the expanded services planned for the new location will fill a gap that didn't exist when she was diagnosed.

"When I started my cancer journey, there was nothing and not anybody in Pueblo really to help navigate it," she said. "To have those extra pieces... therapists and navigators... is awesome."

Baker said the overwhelming response from the community reinforced just how valuable the foundation has become.

"Maybe we didn't realize what a value we were before all of this happened," he said. "I probably get 50 texts a day from all over the area saying this is wonderful, it gets to continue."

The Becky Baker Foundation plans to complete its move by the end of the month and hopes to open its new resource center in early August.

If your family was affected by breast cancer, you can register for a free one-hour shopping appointment. To do so, visit the Becky Baker Foundation's website.

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