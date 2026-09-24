Becky Baker Foundation finds new home, continues serving breast cancer patients across the region

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Becky Baker Survivor's Resource Center has secured a new location off Club Manor Drive in Pueblo, ensuring the no-cost resource center can continue serving breast cancer patients and their families across the region.

The building is located at 4039 Club Manor Drive.

News5 reporter Owen Skornik-Hayes spoke to officials from the center about their mission in the video below:

Becky Baker Folo

A few months ago, the foundation faced an uncertain future after the Pueblo Mall sought to charge the nonprofit significantly higher rent with little notice.

"All of a sudden, the mall wanted to charge us pretty expensive rent for a nonprofit. We didn't get much notice, and we just knew we weren't going to be able to pull that money together," Executive Director Rick Baker said.

The foundation provides clothing and goods free of charge to those fighting breast cancer. Baker said the prospect of closing weighed heavily on the organization.

"And we thought, 'You know, what's going to happen? Are we gonna close for good?'"

Baker spent months searching for a new building as his lease at the mall ran out.

"We had to be out of the mall. There's all kinds of retail space available everywhere. Just couldn't find anybody really interested," Baker said.

The new space off Club Manor Drive proved to be the right fit. The property owners remodeled the space to better serve the foundation's needs, and the new location costs 20% less than the mall.

"It had to be perfect, and this is absolutely perfect. We're very thankful for our landlord allowing us to be here," Baker said.

The community response to the new location has been immediate and meaningful.

"Now that we moved over here, every day we hear, 'Thank you, you know how much the ladies appreciate this,'" says Debbie, one of the center’s many volunteers.

The foundation now draws clients from well beyond Pueblo, including from Albuquerque and Fort Collins.

"We're just so thrilled that we can continue, you know, to serve our community because we have people coming now from Albuquerque and Fort Collins and everything in between. It's no longer just Pueblo," Baker said.

KOAA News5

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