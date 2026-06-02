Arkansas River running well below average, but Puebloans make the most

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Arkansas River is flowing at a fraction of its historical average this summer, following a dry winter that produced lower-than-normal snowpack across the region.

According to the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, the Arkansas River is currently flowing at 370 cubic feet per second (CFS). That total has fluctuated between 73 CFS and 548 CFS in the last week.

The historical average for this time of year is 1,800 CFS.

For river surfers at Pueblo's Waterworks Park, the low water levels are a source of frustration, but not a reason to stay out of the water. Scott Clapsaddle, a regular on the river's waves, said the conditions have been a letdown this season.

"I really like traveling around and hitting a lot of different waves, but this year has been really rough,” said Clapsaddle.

He is trying to take advantage of what little flow remains.

"I wanna get it in while I can," said Clapsaddle. "It just makes me bummed that the rest of the summer will probably be this low, if not lower."

The low water levels are not discouraging everyone. For Caleb Morris, who was riding the river waves for the first time, the calmer conditions were actually a welcome introduction.

"My cousin's been telling me how the water is not that good from like the snow and everything this year, so I wasn't expecting too much crazy," said Morris.

Morris said the lower flow made learning easier.

"I'm not gonna like, get drowned or anything," said Morris. "It's not like pulling me hard, so that's what I like about it."

For some, the current conditions may represent the best the river has to offer for the rest of the season.

Despite the below-average flow, enthusiasm at Waterworks Park remains high.

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