Volunteer group supports first responders during emergencies in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — During emergencies, firefighters and law enforcement officers are often the faces people see on the front lines.

But behind the scenes, another group is helping make sure those operations run smoothly so first responders can stay focused on helping people in need.

That group is Emergency Incident Support, an all-volunteer organization that assists crews during emergencies across El Paso County.

On a rainy day, volunteer Dennis Dong showed News5 one of the group’s response vehicles.

At first glance, it looks a lot like an ambulance.

Inside, however, it is stocked with supplies designed to support responders in the field.

“This is where snacks are,” said Dong while giving a tour.

The vehicle carries food, drinks, and other essentials for firefighters, deputies, and emergency crews working long hours, often in remote locations.

“In remote areas where there are no resources nearby, there are no restaurants, no sources of water or anything like that, and that’s where we come in,” said Dong.

Helping others is nothing new for Dong. He said he spent 28 years as a police officer in California before retiring in 2013.

Now, he says volunteering is a way to continue serving the community.

“From my background doing 28 years in law enforcement, it’s just serving others, and it’s just my way of continuing to serve the community,” Dong said.

Most recently, the group helped during the Hammer Fire southeast of Fountain.

Dong said volunteers responded for two days, serving about 100 meals to first responders and evacuees on the first day and another 90 on the second day.

Local agencies say the support makes a difference.

Monument Fire District Chief Andy Kovacs said in a statement:

"Monument Fire District values the strong, positive relationship we have built with Emergency Incident Support (EIS) over the years. EIS has consistently supported firefighters throughout El Paso County, and we are grateful for their steadfast commitment to the first responder community. EIS is a tremendous regional asset, and we sincerely appreciate all they do."

Volunteer Don Dietrich said simple appreciation from crews means a lot.

“Big thanks, the handshake, the slap on the back, thanks for coming. Great to see you. That kind of stuff goes a long way,” Dietrich said.

The organization has no paid employees and relies entirely on grants and donations to continue operating.

Many of its volunteers are retired but remain committed to helping others during emergencies.

EIS is actively looking for volunteers and donations. Contact the group via HERE.

KOAA News5

Contact Peter Choi Have a story on the North Side of Colorado Springs that we should cover? Contact your News5 North Side reporter, Peter Choi. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30 Details on Colorado's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.