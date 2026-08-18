Universally accessible park starting to take shape in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — A universally accessible park is in the early stages of development in downtown Monument.

Monument Hill Kiwanis Club

Thanks to a partnership between the Town of Monument, Monument Community Presbyterian Church, and the Monument Hills Kiwanis Club.

Labeled the Heart of Monument Playpark, the project is being designed with accessibility at its foundation.

Our goals for the Heart of Monument Play Park are to:

A. increase outdoor recreation opportunities for those living with disabilities and our senior citizens to enjoy time together with their families and friends,

B. promote healthy living for all, but especially those who do not have options when their mobility may be limited, and

C. create a regular destination in our downtown that encourages community gatherings, as well as increasing support for our local merchants. Heart of Monument website

A groundbreaking ceremony on August 10 officially kicked off construction, with a planned opening date set for near the first week of November; the park is being built on a .45 acre plot of land donated by the Monument Community Presbyterian Church that sits adjacent to the church.

Learn more about the playground in the video player below

The Kiwanis Club is responsible for the majority of the fundraising efforts with the Town of Monument contributing additional funds from a Community Development Block Grant; so far, the project has raised upwards of $767,000.

The Kiwanis Club is looking to raise an additional $48,000 to finish off current construction plans before opening the park this fall; following initial construction and fundraising, an additional, small expansion and some finalizations are planned for sometime in the future.

Over the course of planning for the park, project partners communicated with 25 community organizations to help guide the design of the new public space.

These groups included the "...Special Olympics, local autism support groups, school district #38, the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Jackson Creek Senior Living, the Penrose Library, and the YMCA."

The Heart of Monument Playpark is an investment in our community's future. This project creates a welcoming, universally accessible space where children of all abilities can play together, and families can gather, connect, and build lasting memories. Through partnerships with the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club, local organizations, and community members, we've been able to transform a small site in the Heart of town into a destination that reflects Monument's commitment to community engagement. We believe this playpark will become a cherished community asset for generations to come. Andrew Archuleta, Assistant Director of Public Works for the Town of Monument

To learn more about the ongoing park construction, click here.

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