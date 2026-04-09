South Woodmoor man survives cardiac arrest thanks to Monument Fire responders

WOODMOOR, Colo. (KOAA) — What started as a quiet, peaceful day quickly turned into a life-or-death emergency for one man who lives in the South Woodmoor neighborhood.

Tim Chambers says his heart stopped three times.

“By the time I got to the top of the stairs… I don’t remember this, but my wife says she heard a thud,” said Chambers. “She was cooking dinner. When she came upstairs, she found me collapsed in the bedroom.”

First responders rushed to the home and began lifesaving efforts.

“They revived me in the bedroom… and then in the ambulance, my heart stopped again… and it stopped again in the emergency department,” he said.

Chambers is recovering now.

“Too many men take better care of their cars than they do their bodies,” said Chambers.

For Chambers, survival is nothing short of a miracle. But there’s something else he’s been looking forward to: thanking the people who saved his life.

“I can’t wait to get well enough to give the guys a big bear hug and thank them for saving my life,” said Chambers.

So, on his behalf, News5 reached out to the Monument Fire Department. They didn't hesitate to meet him again.

“We found Tim lying on the floor semi-conscious,” said paramedic Jon Bauer. “He was able to utter a few words, but beyond that, we couldn’t get much else from him.”

While cardiac arrest calls are something crews train for, successful outcomes like this are rare.

“It is fairly rare that we get cardiac arrest patients back,” said Bauer.

What began as a moment of fear and uncertainty has turned into a moment of community connection.

“I just want to say thank you… for doing your job, for being there,” said Chambers.

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