Scout Troop 17 in Monument spread a message of unity in the community

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — A group of young scouts with Scout Troop 17 in Monument is taking on a mission to share a message with their community: unity.

Assembling flags piece by piece, these boys say their mission goes beyond earning badges. It’s about teamwork, service, and bringing neighbors together.

“For patrol patch, it's once you join a patrol after you've gone through the new scout process,” said scout Thiago Zuviria.

With the final touches complete, flags taller than some of the boys themselves were ready to be placed in yards for community members.

“I thought it was going to be a great idea for people to be able to have an American flag in their backyard if they don't have the opportunity to already,” Zuviria said.

The project called Flags Over the Divide is led by Scout Troop 17, which offers holiday flag placement throughout Monument, Colorado.

“It’s a yearly subscription... five different holidays that we’re going to come out and place a flag in the location of,” said Scoutmaster Matthew Giles.

After each holiday, the scouts return to collect the flags.

Leaders say the fundraiser helps support troop activities, but they believe the project stands for something even greater.

For the scouts, the flags represent more than patriotism. They represent unity in a time when many feel divided.

“The way I see it, it kind of shows all of the community a symbol of unity between everyone, no matter their differences,” Zuviria said.

Giles echoed that message.

“It gives us a chance to think about the greatness of our country. Even though we may not agree with each other all the time, at the end of it, this flag is what unites us,” Giles said.

It may seem like a simple act, but for these scouts, it’s about something much bigger than flags.

It’s about building unity... one home at a time.

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