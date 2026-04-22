Northern El Paso County residents raise concerns about rapid growth at community meeting

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Growth continues to be a major concern across parts of northern El Paso County, and at a recent community meeting hosted by a county commissioner candidate, that issue took center stage.

Those concerns were voiced Monday night inside the Woodmoor Barn Community Center, where dozens of neighbors gathered to speak directly about what they’re seeing and what they want from local leaders.

“I try to keep growth in check...unsustainable or unrealistic expanded growth in small amounts of time,” said David Young, who attended the meeting.

For Young and others, the issue isn’t growth itself, but whether it’s being managed responsibly.

“I’ve noticed even in the last two years… you can hear more noise,” said Young. “Noise pollution is going to happen, light pollution is going to happen.”

Responsible growth was echoed throughout the room.

“I don’t mind growth... 1.3 million gallons of water a day,” said Shelley Prissinotti. “It’s just bad for us because we’re on a well.”

For Prissinotti, water supply is the biggest concern, as is whether rapid development could strain already limited resources. Others share that worry.

“Water levels are declining… in the Woodmoor Water District, they’re declining on average about 17 feet per year,” said Roy Martinez.

Martinez has been outspoken about water usage tied to development projects.

“Withdrawing upwards of about 13.2 million gallons of water per year… that’s a lot of water out of an unsustainable source,” he said. “I personally have a real problem with that.”

When asked what they want from local leaders, they say they want stronger oversight and a more balanced approach to development.

“I want them to look at putting rules in place as it relates to the county,” said Martinez.

“I think responsible growth is acceptable, but don’t just steal our water,” added Prissinotti.

For Young, it’s also about preserving quality of life.

“How can we keep this place safe, less crime… less pollution, whether it’s light or noise and keep the charm of some of these small towns,” he said.

As northern El Paso County continues to grow, residents say the message is clear, they want leaders to listen and to find a balance between development and sustainability.

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