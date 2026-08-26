Naming the troll underneath Palmer Lake's pedestrian bridge

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — The large, metal troll that was installed underneath the pedestrian bridge at Palmer Lake in June is about to get a name; Awake Palmer Lake (APL), the nonprofit that commissioned the piece, is asking folks to submit ideas and vote on the best name for the local landmark.

Created by Tri-Lakes artist and blacksmith Jodie Bliss, the troll has become a destination in and of itself, drawing out onlookers to gaze upon its unique, troll-centric majesty.

For Awake Palmer Lake (APL), the installation of the troll is just the latest in a long line of projects set to enhance the area around Palmer Lake and serves as another step in their ongoing mission of "...restoring, preserving, and enhancing Palmer Lake and the beauty of the surrounding parkland."

On August 17, APL asked the public to submit potential names for the troll sculpture as well as vote on a few already popular name ideas.

To vote on a name, or submit a new name, you can head over to APL's website; voting is donation-based, with a minimum donation of a dollar.

Voting is open through the end of August; APL plans on choosing and announcing the troll's name on September 1st.

For additional information on the troll project, click here.

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