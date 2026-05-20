Monument distillery becomes a space for veteran mental health support and connection

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — One local bar in Monument is turning veteran mental health into its mission.

Every year, 3 Hundred Days Distilling hosts an event called “Zero K for Veteran Mental Health,” focused on connecting veterans, families, and mental health professionals with support and resources, while helping break the stigma around mental health struggles.

On a Friday night, music fills the bar as people gather to unwind, share stories, and leave the stress of the week behind. Whiskey and moonshine line the shelves, while old newspapers hang framed across the walls.

For owner Michael Girard, the distillery is more than just a business. It’s personal.

“I decided I wanted to make a traditional Colorado spirit from beech, which is what moonshiners used here 100 years ago,” Girard said.

He says he first started making moonshine during his deployments to Afghanistan, using a repurposed pressure cooker that had once been intended as an explosive device.

But beyond the drinks, Girard says supporting veterans has become his biggest purpose after losing close friends connected to military service.

“Everybody's transition out of the military is different,” Girard said. “A lot of guys get out, and they feel kind of lost. They don't know where to go. They don't know who to talk to.”

That’s why he wants the distillery to be more than a bar. His goal is to create a place where veterans feel connected, supported, and comfortable opening up about mental health struggles.

“My goal is just to keep this going and provide an outlet for anybody,” Girard said.

Girard says he hopes veterans struggling after service know they are not alone.

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