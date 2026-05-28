Family and friends travel from across the world for Air Force Academy graduation

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — This year's Air Force Academy's graduating class included 13 international cadets from 13 countries, showing it's an international celebration.

Three hours before the commencement, one family came early to find their seats. They woke up early and tired, but it was worth it to support their family.

"He's just an inspiration to me because he's just worked so hard to get something that's amazing," said Tiffany Gallagher. "That dream is coming true."

As more people move through the stadium, despite the rain, one man, a West Point graduate himself, is watching his brother graduate.

"This hasn't been an easy journey for him,... he was a preppy, so... he's actually done five years rather than four," said Noah Watkins. "So, it's been a long journey."

The support didn't just come from across the country, it came from across the world. One family traveled all the way from Ghana.

"The flight was six and a half hours, and then nine hours and 20 minutes," said Ishmael Jagmah.

He says the long flight was worth it to see his son reach this moment.

"It all began four years ago when he had the opportunity to come study at USAFA," said Jagmah. "We were all elated, and we sent him off with the hope of seeing this day, and it has come to pass."

Four years of sacrifice, leading to this moment. A day about more than just graduation, it's about the families and friends who supported them.

"I love you. I'm proud of you, and do good," said Tara Siegried. "Don't trip."

They are the next generation of leaders for the Air Force and Space Force.

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Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation Most cadets who attend the Air Force Academy come here from out of state. It means family and friends travel long distances for graduation day. While here, they also make it a vacation. Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation

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