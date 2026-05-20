Colorado bill could increase protections and transparency for mobile home park residents

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado lawmakers passed a new bill (HB26-1224) to give mobile home park residents greater transparency and stronger financial protections. The measure is now waiting for the governor’s signature to become law.

The bill focuses on improving communication between landlords and residents, especially regarding rent increases, property sales, and fees.

For Monument resident Herb McKarn, who has lived in his mobile home park for decades, affordability and stability matter.

“I think we bought it back in 1980,... maybe 1989,” McKarn said.

McKarn said his family has generally had positive communication with park management, but believes protections are still important for residents living paycheck to paycheck.

“It’s hard to adjust sometimes,” he said.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Representative Elizabeth Velasco, said her personal experience growing up in mobile home parks motivated her to support the legislation.

“I grew up in mobile home parks,” Velasco said. “I’ve also worked with communities trying to buy their mobile home parks.”

Under the proposed law, landlords would be required to provide more notice about rent changes and share more information if a mobile home park is put up for sale. Landlords would also need to explain why they reject offers from residents attempting to purchase the property themselves.

Velasco said transparency is important because many residents own their homes but not the land beneath them.

“There’s a fear of displacement,” Velasco said. “This is about helping families protect their investment and build wealth for the future.”

The bill also limits how much landlords can charge residents for certain registration fees, capping the amount at $17 per resident.

Supporters say the goal is to create clearer communication and stronger protections for both residents and landlords.

KOAA News5

Contact Peter Choi Have a story on the North Side of Colorado Springs that we should cover? Contact your News5 North Side reporter, Peter Choi. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

Teller County Forest Land Enforcement Allegations of illegal immigrants causing destruction and violating forest service laws come into question. With more updates from the sheriff's office ahead. The Unproven Claim at the Center of a 'Zero Tolerance' Crackdown

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.