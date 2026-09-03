Briargate Community Garden Club builds gardens at Mountain Ridge Middle School

COLORADO SPRINGS — During the last Saturday in August, the Briargate Community Garden Club constructed perennial gardens, planted trees, and worked on landscaping adjustments for the entrance area in front of Mountain Ridge Middle School and Village Middle School.

The project includes two flower beds, multiple newly planted trees, butterfly bushes, and more; it was largely carried out by volunteers from the Garden Club as well as a few students, D20 staff members, and Lowes employees.

According to the club president, Angela Bancroft, the project was made possible through a grant and donations from the Lowes situated near the intersection of North Powers and North Union Boulevards as well as initial landscaping efforts to the project space that were conducted by District 20.

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The club, which has also maintained a garden at Rampart High School for a number of years, plans to keep up with weekly maintenance as needed, perform large workdays once or twice a year, continue to introduce new plants to the garden over time, and hopes to install raised planters in order to start some vegetable gardens.

“This project is a wonderful example of what can happen when a community comes together for students. We are thankful to the Briargate Garden Club for facilitating the project and to Lowe’s, Landscape Endeavors, Academy District 20's facilities and our many community members who contributed their time, resources, and more. Together, this reenvisioned outdoor space will welcome our families, our students, and our community to Mountain Ridge each day.” Renae Roth, Mountain Ridge Middle School Principal

If you're interested in learning more about the Briargate Community Garden Club, click here.

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