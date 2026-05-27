Army veteran’s archery business named Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Army veteran Sam Westfall, CEO of Valor Archery Challenge, was recently recognized as the Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year in the Pikes Peak region.

The award was presented by the Chamber, the Better Business Bureau and the Small Business Development Center.

Westfall says archery helped him find peace during some of the most difficult moments of his life. Now, the local business owner is using that same passion to help others.

“The instant you draw that bow string back, all the voices, all the noises, everything you hear, the chaos going around us, goes away,” said Westfall.

Westfall says he turned to archery while dealing with PTSD, anxiety, stress and depression.

“I found archery as a form of therapy a number of years back, about 15 years ago,” said Westfall.

Now, he’s built a business around helping veterans, families and community members experience the same sense of focus and calm. Valor Archery Challenge takes participants through outdoor trails where they shoot at targets along the course.

“Whether military veteran, or even civilian that’s got some anxieties that they’re working through, everybody should have an outlet,” said Westfall.

Westfall launched the program just two years ago, making the recent recognition especially meaningful.

“It’s huge...,” said Westfall. “When they called my name, it was just deep in the chest of, ‘Oh wow, this is real.’”

While the business may still be growing, Westfall says his mission is much bigger than himself. He hopes to eventually expand the program beyond Colorado and into neighboring states.

“I'd love to be able to build into that and build some more,” he said.

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