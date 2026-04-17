Xcel Energy answers questions about 'Power Pathways' power line in El Paso County

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County's opposition to Xcel Energy's Power Pathway layout is now the only thing standing in the way of this part of the project.

Following the Colorado Public Utilities Commission's decision in Elbert County, questions remain about what the ruling means for local residents.

The proposed transmission line would nearly hug the eastern El Paso County line, passing through areas close to Rush and Ramah. It would connect a newly built substation in Pueblo County to a substation in Arapahoe County.

In El Paso County, the pathway will feature a double-circuit 345-kilovolt line with poles typically ranging from 104 to 140 feet above ground.

These substations allow high volumes of electricity to collect from sources like wind turbines and solar farms. The $1.7 billion project will carry approximately 5,500 megawatts of new wind, solar, and other resources Xcel Energy plans to add through 2030.

"This will help keep the lights on throughout our state," said Rebecca White, Public Utilities Commission Director.

However, El Paso County denied approval for the necessary permits. The county is not served by Xcel Energy and based its decision on feedback from residents.

Jeremy Gardner lives in El Paso County and opposes the project.

"This line will go through my property, it's not about the line, it's what comes after it with solar farms. I don't want to live with that," said Gardner. "I promised my parents and my grandparents I'd take care of this land. If I didn't speak against this, I wouldn't be supporting them."

I contacted Xcel Energy to ask what process allows the company to obtain land to build power lines and what the local benefit is to building these lines in the area.

An Xcel Energy spokesperson said the project underwent a full regulatory review and was formally approved by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission in the spring of 2022.

"This infrastructure is critical to delivering long-term benefits for Colorado, including expanded grid reliability, new opportunities for clean energy development, and significant economic benefits for rural communities, ranging from local tax revenue to landowner lease payments and both temporary and permanent jobs," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the recent denial of permits by El Paso County Commissioners jeopardizes the timely and cost-effective completion of the project, which is essential to maintaining reliable service and reducing statewide greenhouse gas emissions.

Addressing safety concerns, Xcel Energy noted that fire safety is a top priority, citing an approved statewide Wildfire Mitigation Plan and lines designed to exceed safety standards.

A Public Utilities Commission spokesperson said a ruling regarding El Paso County will likely happen at the commission's weekly meeting on Wednesday, April 29. Xcel Energy stated it is awaiting the written decision.

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