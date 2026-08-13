'Whiskey' business: liquor stores not concerned about tariffs on Canadian imports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — New tariffs on Canadian imports are slated to start next week, and locally owned liquor stores say it is a waiting game that comes down to two things: what impact the tariffs will have on distributor pricing, and when — or whether — they will actually take effect.

The uncertainty is familiar.

Earlier in 2025, tariffs on Mexican imports were delayed, offering some relief to businesses that carry tequila and other products from south of the border.

"I think everyone's thankful the tariffs didn't go through with Mexico. We were all holding our breath."

Keith Hemeon, with Cloudline Beverage Group, markets tequila brands and said the delays on Mexican import tariffs meant prices on 100% Agave products were spared, at least for now.

"It's a really tough industry right now," Hemeon said.

European wines have not been as fortunate. A 15% across-the-board tariff is already in place on French, Spanish, and German wines, and shoppers are noticing.

"I just know European wines, French, Spanish, German, all have a 15% across-the-board tariff on them," Hemeon said.

"French wine is what my wife drinks because she can't handle the sulfites; she was specifically drinking Vouvray, and has noticed the pricing increase," Hemeon said.

The price increases extend beyond one household. On Thursday, a shopper at a local store was prepared to buy two bottles of her favorite Sancerre. The bottle was priced at $52, a price she said she recalled being $35 in the past. That represents a greater than 30% price increase, despite only a 15% tariff.

Store owners and workers say they hope the tariffs on Canadian imports will be suspended or delayed, as the tariffs on Mexican imports were earlier this year.

At Twins Wine and Liquor, the Canadian whiskey shelf is small, and the manager said any price change depends on what the distributor does, because any new tariff is ultimately the distributor's cost to bear.

Beyond tariffs, store managers cited another challenge: fewer people are drinking, and therefore buying less alcohol.

The manager at Twins Wine and Liquor said the store has had to be strategic in response, buying only inventory they know will sell within 90 days.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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