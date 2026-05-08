"We're talking about selling" El Paso County landowners push back on Xcel Energy's power lines

RUSH, Colo. (KOAA) — Landowners near the Elbert-El Paso County line in eastern El Paso County say Xcel Energy pressured them into signing easements for its Power Pathway transmission project by threatening eminent domain.

Jeremy Gardner, a fifth-generation landowner, said he and his neighbors ultimately signed the easements after the company repeatedly lowered its offers when they tried to refuse.

"We tried to refuse an offer, but each time, they threatened eminent domain, and the offer went down in price," Gardner said.

The proposed power line would run less than 100 feet from Gardner's home, with poles approximately 6 feet in diameter. Gardner said the project has permanently diminished the value of his 80-acre property.

"Absolutely not. This 80 acres we're standing on right now, it ruins it for life," Gardner said.

Xcel Energy had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

His neighbor, Ellie Cox, did not sign an easement because the lines would not run through her property. Even so, she said she remains concerned about the project's impact.

"I'm still in harm's way. My property value is still in harm's way. This has us considering selling," Cox said.

Cox's biggest concern is fire danger.

"We are dry as a bone out here. If a power line were to go down out here, with our lack of water resources, and how windy it is, it would be devastating," Cox said.

Xcel Energy has an approved statewide Wildfire Mitigation Plan, which includes protective equipment, safety standards, and close monitoring of the grid.

Beyond the power lines themselves, both Cox and Gardner said they are also worried about the new energy sources the infrastructure could bring to the area. Gardner said he has received offers from three separate companies — one focused on battery storage, one that builds solar farms, and one that builds wind turbines.

"If this whole country is taken over by wind and solar, I don't want to live around it. It's our way of life, and if you cover all of this with wind and solar farms, what else do we have?" Gardner said.

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