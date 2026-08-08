Vista Ridge High School rolls out new pickup and drop-off zones for the new school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Vista Ridge High School has made changes to its student pickup and drop-off traffic patterns this school year, eliminating access to Gupton Stadium and redirecting traffic through three designated zones on campus.

The school no longer has access to Gupton Stadium for daily parking or drop-off and pickup. All student parking is now inside the Vista Ridge High School campus.

The following three drop-off and pickup locations are now in use:



The "Oak Tree" loop, which remains the same as prior years. Drivers are asked to pull up as far as possible.

A new rear A-building entry, using the old bus loop at the back of the A-building. Traffic along the building flows one way, in a southwest direction only. Signs are posted.

A new rear drive, where students can be dropped off along the fences for the auxiliary practice fields. Two-way traffic is in effect in this area, and drivers are asked not to block traffic except to discharge students.



The main entrance near the school marquee is now designated for buses only during arrival and dismissal hours. Drivers with business at the office are directed to use the south entrance near the water tower and park in the visitors lot in front of the main doors.

Parents in the drop-off line say the clearly marked lanes and signs are a welcomed addition, especially for students who recently got their licenses and are still navigating busy school zones.

School leaders are also asking drivers to avoid the following several specific behaviors:



Do not turn down the auxiliary drive behind the athletic area and B-building.

Do not drive through the B-C lot crosswalk as a cut-through to the auxiliary drive, as students use that crosswalk.

Do not go the wrong way through the loop at the back of the A-building, which is one-way only.

Do not use the maintenance driveway to cut over to Henry. Gates are frequently closed, students walk that route, and signage indicates it is not a public drive.

Do not enter at the main marquee driveway during arrival and dismissal times.



After 8:15 a.m., all exterior doors are secured. Students arriving late must enter through the main front doors, and the main drive becomes accessible again after that time.

The City of Colorado Springs also made infrastructure updates in the area.

City Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie said the city's contributions included installing school flashers on Black Forest Road and Dublin Boulevard. It also includes striping changes on Dublin Boulevard between Peterson Road and Black Forest Road.

The contributions are part of the Dublin Boulevard project.

Frisbie said city staff also communicates with District 49 about ideas, and the district may have implemented additional changes.

District 49 credited its city and county partners for the broader safety improvements.

"The installation of new lights and signs around high-traffic areas near our schools adds an extra measure of visibility to marked school zones which are in place for the safety of everyone traveling to and from campus by car, bus, bicycle or on foot throughout the day. We encourage everyone to stay alert during their commute and adhere to posted speed limits in our school zones, which become busy places, especially as we start the school year," said a District 49 spokesperson.

School leaders are asking students, parents and drivers to be patient as everyone adjusts to the new traffic patterns.

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