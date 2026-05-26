Stetson Hills Ridgeview HOA sends spring lawn maintenance reminders to some homeowners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Some homeowners in Colorado Springs' Stetson Hills Ridgeview neighborhood received letters from their homeowners association (HOA) asking them to better maintain their lawns.

The issue surfaced after a homeowner posted on social media claiming she and others received a letter from the Ridgeview at Stetson Hills Master HOA telling her and neighbors they needed to pick up their lawns. Her response was to give the neighborhood lawns time to come back.

I reached out to that person, who told me a number of homeowners received letters regarding their lawn's condition.

After visiting the neighborhood, I could only confirm one homeowner received a letter. Lawns in the area varied, some greener than others, but with noticeable brown patches as well.

Paul Alford, who lives in the Stetson Hills Ridgeview neighborhood, said he did not receive a letter.

"Previous years living here, we get an annual letter sent out talking about greening up our lawn," said Alford.

Alford said he had not received anything this time around.

"We haven't received anything. Just what Colorado Springs Utilities says, which is water three times a week," said Alford.

Though most neighbors said something similar to Alford, one homeowner said his neighbor received a letter.

Some neighbors also raised concerns about common areas having patches of dead grass. While some agreed the dead patches were noticeable, they added that all lawns need time to get green again.

The HOA board responded with the following statement:

"Thank you for your email and questions about our large HOA Community. The HOA has routinely sent out spring landscaping maintenance courtesy reminders to owners for the last ten years and allows owners extra time to complete that maintenance.





With the recent low snow winter, owners will have the extra time needed and can always contact the Management Company if they have special concerns or needs. The purpose of a courtesy notice is to inform owners now that additional care or maintenance may be needed before summer and hotter temperatures making landscaping restoration more difficult.







Watering of turf lawns must always be done in compliance with CSU Water Wise rules. Many owners continue to transition to xeriscaping or CSU approved native turf grasses to reduce water use which the HOA recommends. Detailed xeriscaping and landscaping care references are provided on the HOA website.







Like all other large planned communities across Colorado Springs, the HOA has large common areas maintained by a professional contracted landscaping company. These common areas receive daily maintenance. Irrigation systems were activated in mid-April, and trees and shrubs received winter watering throughout the winter and early spring. Core aeration, fertilization and seeding of both native grass areas and turf areas were accomplished in early spring, with watering done in compliance with CSU Water Wise rules.







If owners have any concerns about common area maintenance they can contact the Management Company. Those concerns will then be relayed to the landscaping company and the Board for immediate attention and correction as needed. Owners can always reach out directly to Board members through the HOA website if needed to promptly address issues." Stetson Hills Ridgeview HOA

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