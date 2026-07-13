Smith Farms plans to have local produce stocked despite dry winter

FALCON, Colo. (KOAA) — Smith Farms in Falcon is open for another season, bringing produce to the east side of Colorado Springs for nearly 20 years. But this year, the dry winter and spring created challenges the owners say they haven't seen in decades.

Owner Adam Smith said the conditions brought back difficult memories.

"I remember the early 2000s and it was dry like this," said Smith. "I remember the struggles my dad went through."

Despite those conditions, the seasonal market is staying busy. Smith said the loyalty of his customer base has been a constant.

"We've got a lot of loyal customers, a lot of them have been with us since day one," said Smith.

However, hauling produce to the market wasn't the only obstacle the owners faced this season. The dry conditions have forced Smith Farms to make adjustments to how they farm and what they grow.

"We've cut back on alternative crops, instead focusing mainly on produce," said Smith.

Supply is low for some fruits and vegetables because certain local produce is still growing. While sweet corn and green beans currently on shelves are Colorado grown, Smith said the signature Rocky Ford melons will be in stock in their usual late July, early August timeframe.

Smith said the team has managed the challenges without shutting down operations.

"We've had to make a few cuts," said Smith. "There's challenges every year, but, we take them on."

The dry conditions haven't gone unnoticed by customers either. Colorado Springs resident Amy Muschall, visiting Smith Farms for the first time after more than 20 years living in the city, said she came specifically for the produce.

"I wanted to try the Rocky Ford cantaloupe," said Muschall.

Muschall said she has seen the effects of the dry weather up close.

"I have a garden, and I've noticed there were more bugs this year because we didn't have a deep freeze," said Muschall.

Smith said the farm plans to continue selling produce through October as it always has.

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