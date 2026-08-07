Salsa Brava closing after 24 years to make way for expanded Urban Egg location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After 24 years, Salsa Brava is closing its doors in eastern Colorado Springs at the end of August.

The closure comes as Colorado Springs-based entrepreneur Randy Price shifts his focus to another restaurant chain he owns, Urban Egg.

"This is a bittersweet decision for me," said Price.

Price says the Mexican food space has gained a lot of competition over the years, and it was time to lean more into the popular breakfast franchise.

"It's been a great 24-year run," said Price.

The Salsa Brava location off Dublin Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard will be renovated into what Price says would be one of the largest Urban Egg locations.

"We have a 5,400 square foot space for our urban egg off Dublin (Boulevard) and (North) Powers Boulevard. It's one of our busiest Urban Egg locations in the company," said Price.

Price says he gave all Salsa Brava staff the option to keep working at the Urban Egg off Dublin Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard, or relocate to another Urban Egg location.

"One of the things that was important to me, is that we met with our team members and were transparent to them about this change," said Price.

Diners at Thursday's "power hour" reflected on their memories at the restaurant. Shawn Rollerson, who lives down the street, recalled a birthday dinner there.

"It was good, I sat right there," said Rollerson.

Rollerson said he was surprised by the news but took some comfort in knowing Urban Egg would remain.

"I was surprised, but happy to see they're still keeping Urban Egg," said Rollerson.

Rollerson also shared his hopes for the neighborhood.

"I always think they need more things for younger people here," said Rollerson.

First-time visitor Jeyh Galarza stopped in to try the guacamole before the restaurant closes.

"That's yummy," said Galarza.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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