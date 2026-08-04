Rising cost of living, housing has Coloradans questioning if it's their forever home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than four in five El Paso County residents say the cost of living is a serious concern, and it's making many question whether the Pikes Peak region could be their permanent home, according to a recent Pulse poll from the Colorado Health Foundation.

The poll found 83% of El Paso County residents rate cost of living and housing as serious problems. Statewide, that number climbs to more than 85%, a figure that has held steady since 2022. Only 40% of Coloradans say they would recommend living in the state.

Younger generations are feeling the pressure most acutely. The poll found 90% of Gen Z and 94% of Millennials say the cost of housing is a serious concern.

Statewide, 76% of Coloradans say they are very or somewhat worried about being able to continue living in Colorado. In El Paso County, 36% of respondents said they are very or somewhat worried about losing their home, compared to 32% statewide.

Jacob Guillory was born and raised on the Front Range.

"I wanted to live here all my life," said Guillory.

He now lives on the east side of Colorado Springs with his wife and daughter. But he rents, and he says their home may not be permanent.

"Overall, I don't feel like Colorado is my forever home. It's gonna keep going up," said Guillory.

When asked what the biggest cost was, his response was immediate, rent.

"That's the thing that comes first... I pay rent, then everything comes after that," said Guillory.

When asked if that was something he would have said three or four years ago, Guillory said no.

Jill Gaebler, Executive Director of the Pikes Peak Housing Network, says housing costs are pushing people out.

"Folks should not be spending more than 30% of their income on housing, but we find a lot of folks are spending more than 50%," said Gaebler. "These are our sons and daughters. Our teachers, military service members, they are all on that lower income spectrum, and they cannot afford to live here. So, do we want to force them to leave our community, or do we want to build the housing that accommodates them?"

Gaebler says a goal of the Pikes Peak Housing Network is promoting higher-density housing options. Many areas of eastern Colorado Springs have newer zoning rules, making higher-density development more readily achievable there, and the demand exists.

"We have permitted over 11,000 apartment units in the last four to five years, we're seeing our rents going up and vacancies going down, which means we still need to be building," said Gaebler.

The poll also found 76% of Coloradans think homelessness is a serious problem, including 75% in El Paso County.

Housing is not the only rising cost. Groceries, gas and childcare costs are also adding up across the region and the state.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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