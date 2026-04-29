Renters, homeowners say new Springs Utilities natural gas charge will 'add up'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — With residents slated to pay $8.54 more each month if they use natural gas, some residents wondered if the utility increases will ever stop.

Though the $8.54 hike may not seem like a lot, multiplying it by 12 means customers are paying more than $100 more a year just to get any amount of natural gas to their home.

"Over the course of a year, that's really gonna add up," said Stefania Elliasen. "That's essentially what I was going to spend on groceries."

Cheryl Wood, who has owned her home for more than 14 years, said she found out about the increase during her shift.

"I read the email on a break at work and was like: 'oh, again, okay,'" said Wood. "It's quite a bit, considering most of us don't even get a 10% increase for our jobs."

Wood said other utility hikes have already impacted her routine. She pointed to "Energy Wise Rates," which took effect this fall.

"Not only have they increased between 5 and 9 p.m. when the working class is at home," said Wood. "We've already had to adjust our routine. Running our washer and dryer in the morning, and waiting to do things until the weekend, which cuts into family time."

The rate hikes are impacting both homeowners and renters.

Elliasen and her husband recently moved to the Olympic City from southern California. Though rent is cheaper for them on this side of the Continental Divide, she noted the utility costs are comparable to what they paid in California.

"Utilities are comparable to what we've been paying (in California)," said Elliasen. "I understand that things need to be replaced and renewed, but I think it needs to be more descriptive what we're spending our money on."

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