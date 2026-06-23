Powers Boulevard upgrades limited in CDOT's 10-year plan as east side growth continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Highway 21, more commonly known as Powers Boulevard, remains unchanged at several intersections, even as traffic and the surrounding community continue to grow. People who use that road want to know why.

The Colorado Department of Transportation's (CDOT's) 10-year plan shows only two projects along the Powers Boulevard corridor, at Milton E. Proby Parkway and Stetson Hills Boulevard. Both are still in the analysis and design stage.

John Carney, who recently moved near Powers Boulevard, said he mainly avoids the traffic by staying close to home.

"It can be slow. We're in a metropolitan area. Most of the things we need are within a mile of where we live," said Carney.

For others, avoiding the corridor isn't an option. James Whitlow crosses Powers Boulevard on his bicycle every day as part of his commute.

"Some people don't wait for certain turns, but it's the only route I got," said Whitlow.

Whitlow said the volume of traffic on the road creates real danger.

"The fact that there's so many lanes with so many cars… that means a crash can always happen," said Whitlow.

Some crossings along Powers Boulevard have interchanges, like Woodmen Road. Other spots, like Dublin Boulevard, retain their stoplights.

Robert Frei, CDOT Region 2 Environmental and Planning Manager, said having projects in the design and analysis phase is a strategic advantage.

"Having design and analysis on the shelf ready to pull is critical. It puts these projects above other priorities," said Frei.

When asked why Powers Boulevard isn't higher on the list of projects, Frei pushed back on the premise.

"I would say Powers Boulevard is high on the list. The only other corridor that's received more capital funding in El Paso County is the I-25 corridor," said Frei. "Quite a bit of progress has been done in the last 20 years."

The main roadblock for further upgrades, however, is funding.

"We have nine different highway systems in El Paso County we need to balance, so it really comes down to available funding and how we prioritize that funding," said Frei.

CDOT's 10-year plan does include other major projects for eastern Colorado Springs. Two projects involve resurfacing Highway 24 from I-25 all the way to Garrett Road in Peyton. The two projects combined are expected to total more than $40 million.

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