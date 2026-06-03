Pikes Peak Library District offering free summer programs for all ages across El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Pikes Peak Library District is rolling out a full slate of free summer events and programs for El Paso County residents, with activities ranging from reading challenges and teen maker camps to lawn concerts and free lunches for children.

Summer Adventure reading program

The Summer Adventure program, presented by Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District, invites residents of all ages to "Unearth a Story" this summer. The two-month program combines reading, creating, and exploring to help offset the "summer slide" — the typical loss of learning that happens during the months students are out of school.

Participants who complete 30 days of reading, exploring, or creating can earn prizes and entries into grand prize drawings, including an overnight stay for 2 at The Broadmoor Cloud Camp and a VIP Pass for free and significantly reduced admissions to Pikes Peak Region Attractions. Additional prizes are available just for signing up and for completing the program.

Activities can include traditional reading, attending library events, crafting, cooking, or exploring the outdoors.

Instead of traditional end-of-program parties, the library is celebrating reading all season long with 9 concerts at libraries across the district. More information is available at ppld.org/summer.

The Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series returns this summer with free performances every Wednesday from June 3 through July 22, starting at 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Manitou Springs Library.

This year's lineup includes:

Wednesday, June 3 — Roma Ransom

Wednesday, June 10 — Crystal and the Curious

Wednesday, June 17 — The Mitguards

Wednesday, June 24 — Manitou Strings

Wednesday, July 1 — Patchwork Jack

Wednesday, July 8 — Academy Jazz Ensemble

Wednesday, July 15 — Jeremy Facknitz

Wednesday, July 22 — Grapefruit Moon

Registration is open through Monday, June 15, for the LENA Start program, an eight-week program designed to help parents and caregivers of children ages 0 to 3 build strong early language skills.

"It's all about the importance of back and forth talk with families who have young children," Evan Childress, PPLD early literacy librarian, said.

The program uses LENA technology to track parent-child communication and provides personalized feedback to monitor progress. Participants attend weekly sessions online and must complete a required in-person orientation before online classes begin.

"That is the earliest predictor of later language development and even later language school success," Childress said.

Parents who finish the program receive a $25 gift card and 8 books to start their children's libraries. The Summer 2026 session runs Wednesday, June 24, through Wednesday, Aug. 12. Space is limited to the first 30 families who register. Registration and details are available at ppld.org/kids/LENAStart.

Teens ages 13 to 18 can explore 3D printing, laser cutting, sewing, and CAD design software at Maker Camp, a week-long immersive program offered at 3 PPLD locations. Participants complete a final project showcasing their skills, and organizers say the experience can enhance resumes and college applications.

Each location hosts one week of Maker Camp:

Sand Creek Library: June 22 – 26, 1 – 4 p.m. (Registration opens June 8 at 1 p.m.)

Library 21c: July 6 – 10, 1 – 4 p.m. (Registration opens June 22 at 1 p.m.)

East Library: July 20 – 24, 1 – 4 p.m. (Registration opens July 6 at 1 p.m.)

Registration is required and space is limited. Participants who register are automatically enrolled for the full week at their chosen location. More information is available at ppld.org/maker-camp.

Free summer lunches

In partnership with Colorado Springs School District 11, PPLD is offering free lunches for children and teens at East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon through Friday, July 31, excluding July 3. Adults may purchase lunches for $5. Free books will also be available for children and teens to take home.

The program is part of the USDA-funded Summer Food Service Program and is open to youth ages 0 to 18 with no registration or income requirements.

The 2026 Pikes Peak Regional History Symposium marks the 150th anniversary of Colorado statehood with a two-part program at East Library. A film festival on Saturday, June 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. will feature student documentaries, including award-winning 2026 History Day films. The symposium follows on Saturday, June 13, from 1 to 5 p.m., with lectures from students and scholars on topics including Gen. William Jackson Palmer, Zebulon Pike, the Cripple Creek miners' strike, the 1992 Amendments 1 and 2, and the fight for water in Colorado Springs. Additional presentations highlight Evergreen Cemetery's overlooked historical figures and the legacy of Margaret Reid and Pikes Peak Library District. Registration is available at ppld.org/history-symposium.

The community is invited to Ruth Holley Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 12, for an open house celebrating the sesquisemiquincentennial — the combined anniversaries of Colorado's 150th birthday and the 250th year since the founding of the United States. Activities include chalk art, giant Connect 4, a community art project, retro games, light refreshments, and Colorado Springs trivia. More information is available at ppld.org/co150-usa250.

PPLD is holding its final town hall to discuss the library district's vision on Wednesday, June 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent St. Topics include hybrid access locations, budgets, and enhanced library services.

The new hybrid access library model would expand library access from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week. Patrons can register and submit questions at ppld.org/town-halls.

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