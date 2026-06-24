More bear sightings on east side of Colorado Springs, CPW says dry winter is to blame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is urging residents in eastern Colorado Springs to be more vigilant about bears this year, as sightings in the area have increased significantly.

CPW Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder said the spike is no coincidence.

"This year, we're at about 1,500 reported sightings," said Sauder. "This time last year, we were only at about 1,000. We're seeing several more east of I-25."

A dry winter in the high country left fewer food sources available when bears emerged from hibernation, pushing them into more populated areas on the east side of the city.

While bears may not be spotted along Woodmen Road or Austin Bluffs Parkway, they are finding their way into neighborhoods, and the evidence is easy to find online, where residents have posted photos and home camera footage of bears walking sidewalks and entering backyards.

For residents who want to deter bears without purchasing bear spray or an air horn, Sauder offered a simple do-it-yourself option.

"Soda can, filled about halfway with rocks and pebbles with duct tape on the top," said Sauder. "You can shake it or even throw it at the bears."

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