Middle school students in Banning Lewis area call for teen-friendly reading and gathering space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Middle school students at Banning Lewis Prep are calling on their community to create a more accessible space where teens can gather to read, write, and connect outside the classroom.

A group of about 9 students, including 7th graders Brooke Wilson and Kyla Simon, say the Banning Lewis area lacks nearby options tailored to their age group.

"There's not very many places for us to get together. There's a few coffee shops and 2-3 other bookstores, but a lot of them aren't really directed towards our age group, or they're pretty far away from our area," Wilson said.

Wilson, who said she got into writing in 1st grade, described reading as more than a hobby.

"It's a way for reality to be different at your fingertips," Wilson said.

Simon echoed that sentiment.

"I love reading. It's a big part of my life," Simon said.

The students say their local library has a teen section, but it falls short of what they need.

"I noticed at the library they have a teen section, but it's very small and limited, and it's hard to meet up with your friends there," Simon said. "They do have clubs, but it's mostly for adults. I would love to see it for teens."

Teachers at Banning Lewis Prep say they have noticed the gap as well. Middle school teachers Marisa Aragon and Kelsey Castellanet say the enthusiasm for reading among their students has been contagious — but there is nowhere nearby for students to take it.

"There's not a lot of spaces for students of their age to go out and read books, or to write, or to collaborate," Aragon said.

"Or to just hang out and be kids," Castellanet said.

Aragon added that the distance to existing spaces creates a real barrier.

"It's a lot harder for kids these age to get to these places," Aragon said.

Both teachers say keeping students off screens is a priority, and reading culture among this group of students has made that easier.

"Any time the students can get away from the screens, it's a win," Castellanet said.

Wilson and Simon say their ideal space would be something like Third Space Coffee — a spot with group-style seating where teens can read and talk together. For now, they and their classmates are asking the community to help make that vision a reality in the Banning Lewis area.

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