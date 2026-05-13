Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Hwy 24, Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — Many residents are frustrated with a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) proposal to convert the intersection of Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road into a roundabout, and they're making their voices heard.

Rosanne Fahrenbruch didn't hold back when describing how the project, which includes the closure of Blue Gill Drive, would affect her daily commute.

"It's illogical," said Fahrenbruch. "They did not think this through."

Fahrenbruch said the Blue Gill Drive closure would force her to take a much longer route into town.

"They're going to close off Blue Gill (Drive)," said Fahrenbruch. "If I want to go from here to here, I have to go all the way around."

She also expressed concern about the impact on a nearby small business.

"That small business is gonna lose," said Fahrenbruch.

Neighbor Randa Wacaster said she plans to avoid the intersection altogether.

"You turn left, and my cul de sac is right here," said Wacaster.

Wacaster said she worries the change could make things more dangerous.

"I think this will lead to more accidents, I'm sorry to say that," said Wacaster.

CDOT engineer and spokesman Andy Stecklein acknowledged the community's concerns, but said the design addresses real safety problems at the intersection.

"I understand them," said Stecklein. "It's new, it's different."

Stecklein said the roundabout eliminates the most dangerous types of traffic conflicts.

"With a roundabout, you will only have a conflict to your right side, not your left," said Stecklein.

He said the closure of Blue Gill Drive, while unfortunate, is necessary.

"Having an intersection that close is causing safety issues," said Stecklein.

Stecklein explained that the roundabout's design keeps vehicles, including large commercial trucks, moving without requiring a full stop, thanks to the diagonal layout that removes right-of-way conflicts.

"A tractor and trailer that's 65 feet long can navigate around and around this traffic circle," said Stecklein.

Not everyone at Tuesday's meeting was opposed. Motorcyclist Chris Harris said he welcomes the change.

"It's easy to get around on my motorcycle," said Harris. "It'll be easier for me to navigate and helps me avoid getting rear ended."

CDOT said the $9 million project is expected to begin construction in mid-2027.

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