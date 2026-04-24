'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Earlier this month, I reported on the more than $15 million construction project at the Peterson Road and Highway 24 interchange .This phase of the project is expected to last through at least this fall.



Watch News5's coverage of the project below:

The construction is causing significant traffic delays for personnel leaving Peterson Space Force Base. Shanee Killingsworth, a Colorado Springs native who works at the barber shop on base providing haircuts to Space Force personnel, said she waits up to 45 minutes to exit.

"It's like this every single day getting off the base," said Killingsworth. "I live down the street, by the golf course, take a right I'm right in that area. This light, I don't think it stays on long enough to let enough cars get through. We have three gates, they are all backed up, and another one is under construction," said Killingsworth.

With the traffic cones in place, Killingsworth contacted me with concerns about these backups and how they would impact a possible evacuation.

"If there was a fire on base, I'm worried we'd have to abandon our vehicles," said Killingsworth.

I contacted the City of Colorado Springs, Space Base Delta 1, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) looking for answers.

The city said congestion and delays are expected during a construction project when lanes are closed, and changes to signal timing are unlikely to have a noticeable impact.

The city works closely with base officials, who have adjusted schedules and encouraged personnel to use east and west access points to reduce delays at the north gate.

The city's traffic engineer noted any evacuation-related changes are handled by CSPD.

CSPD said it is charged with managing and facilitating evacuations in fluid situations during any type of public emergency.

In the event of an emergency evacuation through a construction zone, CSPD has the authority to remove or alter construction traffic control devices and assume control of intersections with uniformed traffic control officers to best facilitate an evacuation.

A Space Base Delta 1 spokesperson said the safety and security of service members, civilian employees and family members is a top priority. During a base-wide evacuation directed by the installation commander, immediate notifications would be broadcast via mass alerting systems.

"Simultaneously, 21st Security Forces Squadron personnel would deploy throughout the installation at critical intersections to manage traffic and facilitate a rapid, phased egress," said the spokesperson.

While specific evacuation timelines vary by scenario and are withheld for operational security, the spokesperson said they continuously test and refine procedures through regular emergency preparedness exercises.

The construction project is the result of several years of studies from organizations like the Colorado Department of Transportation and investment from federal programs like the Defense Community Infrastructure Program.

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